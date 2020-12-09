Need better cellular coverage in a multi-building campus, high-rise, or remote location?





Historically, these facilities have required expensive traditional Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) with long fiber runs through the buildings to achieve an acceptable level of cellular reception for occupants, IoT, or cellular devices.





Now there is a new, cost-effective way to leverage fiber to deliver the high-quality cellular reception you need throughout a high-rise building; multi-building facilities, such as a school or corporate campus; or remote locations at the edge of macro coverage, such as a data center embedded in a mountain or a tunnel – at just a fraction of the cost of a traditional DAS.





Introducing the Cel-Fi QUATRA 4000 Fiber HUB





In this webinar, you will discover why the Cel-Fi QUATRA 4000 Fiber HUB is the cost-effective answer to the cellular reception issues you or your clients are having: