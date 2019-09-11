A variety of solutions and technologies are available to facilitate cellular communications, but not all solutions to this problem are created equally. In addition, some technologies are marketed as a cure-all while the actual application may be somewhat narrower.





By separating hype from reality, you can determine which indoor cellular coverage solution and supporting technologies are best for your specific requirements and budget, especially if your building lands in the middleprise category (buildings up to 500,000 square feet).





In this paper you will learn what is hype versus reality on the most current technologies:



