During this time of crisis, cell phone use on major networks is up by 33%. Reliable cell phone coverage is not an option for a population that is working from home and safer at home, for emergency response, or in hospitals, grocery stores, and other facilities providing essential services.





Nextivity’s robust line-up of Cel-Fi cellular coverage solutions delivers connectivity for practically every location, situation, or use case. From an apartment building, medical facility, or warehouse to a remote farm, private home, or inside a vehicle – Cel-Fi offers the most advanced technology for improving cellular coverage whenever and wherever needed.





This Buyer’s Guide has everything you need to know about improving cellular coverage at a time when usage is more in demand than ever before: