Is your business ready for 5G? 5G is on the horizon, with the first launches due in 2019 and 2020. But 5G is about more than just faster download speeds. Operators need to be ready with carefully crafted commercial strategies to make it a success.





This white paper, jointly produced by Nokia and consulting firm Analysys Mason, has been created exclusively to help mobile network operators prepare for a 5G future. It defines the 5G era’s new breed of best practices and reveals the results of our maturity index – a survey of 50 operators’ attitudes and approaches to the 5G rollout.





Key findings from the Nokia 5G Maturity index:





The best practices in implementing 5G strategies

How to improve your chances of succeeding in the 5G era

The 6 key business and technology drivers of 5G maturity

The results of our extensive 5G survey of 50 operators





Read this white paper to find out how MNOs like you can unlock the full business benefits of 5G.