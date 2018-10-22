Nokia White Paper: Tomorrow's Agile Operations
How operations must evolve to meet the business needs of the CSP
This Appledore whitepaper shows how various operations functions fit together and how you can reduce the frequency of “re-invention”, by re-using both software and experience. It shows how CSPs can make 100:1 improvements in many cost and agility metrics and make agile innovation realistic.
And, while cloud technology is making this transformation possible and profitable, this is not a technology change, it is a business model and operational change, enabled by technology and supported by technology. It will impact people, organizational structures and business processes - and this is GOOD.
Key highlights from the paper:
- Develop a vision for the future CSP operational environment
- Choose between ruthlessly focus versus innovate and grow
- Learn about the importance of automation
- Make 100:1 improvement in cost and agility metrics
- Create a set of simple best practice themes
To download the white paper, please complete the form below.