This Appledore whitepaper shows how various operations functions fit together and how you can reduce the frequency of “re-invention”, by re-using both software and experience. It shows how CSPs can make 100:1 improvements in many cost and agility metrics and make agile innovation realistic.





And, while cloud technology is making this transformation possible and profitable, this is not a technology change, it is a business model and operational change, enabled by technology and supported by technology. It will impact people, organizational structures and business processes - and this is GOOD.





Key highlights from the paper: