Yesterday's networks were built around predictability of demand. Tomorrow's networks must be built for unpredictability. The rise in devices, the need for connectivity, and the thirst for new services & applications mean your business and network must transform. The heart of that transformation is within your core, which delivers the necessary performance for new use cases.





5G requires unprecedented automation for the competitive needs of new services & applications. The 5G core must be flexible, programmable and distributed, so that it provides agility to shorten time-to-market and the utmost performance and efficiency. No longer a matter of selling the same service to everyone, the core differentiates the CSP, because 5G's value is in varied custom services delivered from the core.





