Nokia White Paper: Go beyond cloud-native with Nokia's converged multi-generational core
Yesterday's networks were built around predictability of demand. Tomorrow's networks must be built for unpredictability. The rise in devices, the need for connectivity, and the thirst for new services & applications mean your business and network must transform. The heart of that transformation is within your core, which delivers the necessary performance for new use cases.
5G requires unprecedented automation for the competitive needs of new services & applications. The 5G core must be flexible, programmable and distributed, so that it provides agility to shorten time-to-market and the utmost performance and efficiency. No longer a matter of selling the same service to everyone, the core differentiates the CSP, because 5G's value is in varied custom services delivered from the core.
Download the eBook to discover:
- Why a cloud-native core is fundamental
- Why core networks must evolve
- How network slicing begins in the core
- How to place core functions where they need to be
- Digital delivery software pipelines
- Going beyond cloud-native in your core network
