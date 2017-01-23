|To download the white paper, please complete the form below. (*required field)
|By filling out the above information, you agree to join our daily newsletter and mailing list. You may unsubscribe at any time.
White Paper:
Embracing an Industry Inflection Point with the Cloud-Native Packet Core
Communication Service Providers (CSP) stand at the cusp of a great divergence point for both their business models and their networks. Four generations of mobile technology, and vast increases in speed and capacity for both wireless and fixed networks, have laid the foundation for a new vision of a connected world: one dominated by the Internet of Things (IoT) and multiaccess technology networks looking forward to 5G.
This is a major paradigm shift, and the lead-up to it has not been an easy one for CSPs. Amid continued data traffic growth, average revenue per user is plateauing. In many markets around the world, the smartphone subscriber base is becoming saturated. Over-the-top (OTT) technology players have eaten away at users’ engagement with their CSPs as well as revenues. But the inflection point now facing the industry offers an opportunity to revolutionize the CSP business model and enable new agility and market responsiveness on par with the most energized tech companies. Cloud environments and virtualization have given us a glimpse of what is possible. But the industry must go further to reinvent itself.
For a deep dive into this topic, download the complimentary white paper sponsored by Nokia.
|Sponsored by: