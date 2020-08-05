Nokia White Paper: Cloud RAN and edge cloud for immersive experiences
Immersive experiences are about to get a whole lot better with 5G. New immersive technologies are coming, enabling exciting and innovative audio and visual experiences that will make people feel more involved with real or created environments as if they were there in person.

5G networks will offer the high-bandwidth, ultra-low-latency network performance needed to support these immersive technologies. Key to creating this performance and opening up the monetization opportunities of immersive experiences for CSPs will be edge cloud and Cloud RAN.
