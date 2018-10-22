The 5G telecommunications services market has an estimated value of $2 trillion worldwide. To claim their share, service providers need to adopt new ways of working that support novel business models built around the network as a platform for value creation. They need to transform their network and service operations to be simpler and more agile.





In this white paper, we share how service providers can overcome the key challenges, such as the complexity of their current operations and how to look beyond technology and evolve their approaches to people, processes and tools as well to be truly ready for 5G. You will also find out about: