5G is opening-up a whole new world of business, not just for communication services providers (CSPs) but also for enterprises and the opportunities for growth are unprecedented. Nokia’s recent 5G maturity index (5GMi) study shows that more than 80% of the leading operators are looking to generate new revenues through focused use cases. This also opens-up new business models for CSPs to monetize.





In this second webinar on 5G use cases, Nick Finill from ABI Research and David Banjo from Nokia examine new use cases offered by 5G meeting 4.0 industry requirements such as machine remote control, cloud robotic and process automation, digital twin simulation, augmented reality, assisted and autonomous vehicles and eHealth. The webinar explores the various business models between MNOs and enterprise customers, on the journey to 5G. The opportunities for CSPs will be highlighted with detailed information on how the operators can create a business while supporting various enterprise requirements.





This is the second of a series of webinars around 5G use cases, a first webinar occurred on June 12th focusing on use cases enabled by eMBB such as fixed wireless access, immersive experience, video surveillance and analytics and smart stadiums.





Speakers:

Nick Finill, Principal Analyst, ABI Research

David Banjo, Head of 5G Architecture E2E, Mobile Networks Product Sales, Nokia