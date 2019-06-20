Nokia White Paper: Monetizing 5G with Use Cases
Your readiness for 5G may depend on your market, network, priorities or potential partners. But ready or not, you need smart planning to capitalize on the exciting opportunities that 5G will bring.
This ebook will help you understand the market opportunity and prioritize the use cases for monetizing 5G.
- Video surveillance and analytics
- Machine remote control
- Assisted and autonomous vehicles
- Cloud robotics and process automation
- and more
To download the ebook, please complete the form below.