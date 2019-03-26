Today’s emergency response centres — or public safety answering points (PSAPs) — face many challenges. Their responsibilities are growing. Cases are more complex, and police, fire and emergency medical services need to work together seamlessly.





An emergency response system based on voice only is no longer adequate to meet these intense demands. Transitioning to a more multimedia-centric approach provides more advanced tools and information for resolving incidents, including rich media, such as videos submitted by the public, IoT, analytics and automation. These new types of information can help first responders increase their situational awareness and solve incidents faster — when every second counts.





With global standardized IP-based technologies, the integration and interoperability issues of legacy technologies can be eliminated. Standardized IP-based technologies enable Total Conversation between citizens, PSAPs and first responders (FRs), using simultaneous voice, video, real-time text and other multimedia communications services.





This webinar will discuss:

Different paths for evolving from legacy 9-1-1 and 112 systems to all-IP based emergency communications systems (NG9-1-1 and NG112)

What this transformation means for PSAPs, first responders and citizens, as well as society

How different regions are progressing when it comes to emergency communications services modernization





Webinar participants will be the first ones gaining access to a brand-new white paper examining the above topics in more detail, with steps toward future-proofing your emergency response.





Speakers:

Fabricio Velez, Public Sector Solution Architect, Nokia