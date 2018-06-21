|To view the webinar, please complete the form below.
Yes, I agree to receive Nokia Networks marketing communications. Nokia handles your data in accordance to Nokia’s privacy policy. I agree that Nokia and its partners may contact you about Nokia products, services, and offering and other offers that may be of interest to you. Before deciding, please review Nokia’s privacy statement.
When new business opportunities come up, you need to be able to jump on them. Today, it’s voice over LTE (VoLTE) but in the very near future it will 5G, IoT, and whatever comes next. In all cases, that means building a dynamic network that supports more traffic, more services and more people connecting with more devices than ever before.
Managing all of that with traditional session border controllers (SBC), authentication, authorization and accounting (AAA) servers and Diameter routing agent (DRA) functions can be enormously complex — raising concerns about security, reliability and performance. Instead, you need automated, cloud-native and analytics-driven software to deliver the voice, video, messaging, and other services your customers demand.
This webinar explores:
What needs to address in your VoLTE or VoWiFi project before they arise
Which concerns are highest priority when interconnecting to other CSPs
How to evolve your network to launch new services quickly and get ready for 5G
Why a software-based approach to SBC, DRA and AAA can simplify operations, provide flexibility for growth and offer a path to the cloud
Deploying cloud-native SBC, DRA and AAA functions can deliver what you need to secure your infrastructure, boost performance and reliability, and ensure your network stays profitable and agile for tomorrow. This webinar will show you how.
Presenters:
Jitin Bhandari, VP, Digital Networks, Nokia
Brendan Ziolo, Head of Digital Networks Marketing, Nokia
Nokia Webinar: Why operators need their SBC, DRA and AAA functions to be more agile and secure