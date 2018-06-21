When new business opportunities come up, you need to be able to jump on them. Today, it’s voice over LTE (VoLTE) but in the very near future it will 5G, IoT, and whatever comes next. In all cases, that means building a dynamic network that supports more traffic, more services and more people connecting with more devices than ever before.







Managing all of that with traditional session border controllers (SBC), authentication, authorization and accounting (AAA) servers and Diameter routing agent (DRA) functions can be enormously complex — raising concerns about security, reliability and performance. Instead, you need automated, cloud-native and analytics-driven software to deliver the voice, video, messaging, and other services your customers demand.





This webinar explores:

What needs to address in your VoLTE or VoWiFi project before they arise

Which concerns are highest priority when interconnecting to other CSPs

How to evolve your network to launch new services quickly and get ready for 5G

Why a software-based approach to SBC, DRA and AAA can simplify operations, provide flexibility for growth and offer a path to the cloud





Deploying cloud-native SBC, DRA and AAA functions can deliver what you need to secure your infrastructure, boost performance and reliability, and ensure your network stays profitable and agile for tomorrow. This webinar will show you how.





Presenters:

Jitin Bhandari, VP, Digital Networks, Nokia