One underlying tenet of the move towards virtualized platforms using NFV, SDN and cloud technologies has been the need for open source architectures that can allow for greater interoperability between vendor solutions and a broader platform for innovation.





This report looks at the challenges and benefits surrounding the use of open source for virtualized platforms, how the industry has juggled challenges between open source and the needs for standards, what impact open source has had on the pace of network deployments, and the use of open source in support of new service offerings like WebRTC and VoLTE.