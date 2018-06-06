Editorial Webinar: Operators taking flight: The emerging role of drones in network operations and maintenance

Telecom operators are well positioned to take advantage of the growing commercial unmanned aerial vehicles (drone) market. Many operators have already embraced drones as an efficient and cost effective way to improve network operations and maintenance.

RCR Wireless News explores the role of drones in network operations and maintenance, including: performing dangerous tasks typically handled by telecom operators like tower climbing; conducting signal tests; evaluating sites for suitability, access routes and risks with drone-captured data; as well as get telecom infrastructure back online in wake of a disaster.

Presenters: Susan Rambo, Senior Editor, RCR Wireless News Lee Priest, CEO, ETAK Systems

