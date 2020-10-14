As operators worldwide expand their 5G network deployments, the transition to 5G Standalone (SA) networks is already beginning. The success of 5G during this transition depends on accurate field measurements to verify coverage, ensure Quality of Services (QoS), and unleash the full potential of 5G.





5G deployments pose new and unique challenges at all phases of the transition. For non-standalone (NSA) 5G, simultaneously testing of 4G LTE is essential. Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) can make the transition smoother, but it requires new techniques to ensure accurate testing. And 5G SA networks require even greater attention to 5G coverage while continuing to maintain service for 5G customers.





In this webinar, we explore the 5G network deployment and optimization from an RF testing perspective. Using practical examples and real-world data collected using PCTEL scanning receivers, we discuss best practices for collecting accurate data under a variety of 5G deployment scenarios.





What You Will Learn:

• Key differences between 4G, 5G NSA, 5G SA networks

• The effects of Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) on field measurements

• The relationship between beamforming and 5G coverage

• How to simultaneously test 4G/5G across mmWave & sub-6 GHz bands

• Practical applications for 5G field testing throughout the network lifecycle





Speakers:

Kelly Hill, Managing Editor, RCR Wireless News

Chintan Fafadia, Sr. Director of Product Management, PCTEL, Inc.