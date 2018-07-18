|By registering for this program you agree to be contacted by RCR Wireless News and any sponsors of this program.
Editorial Webinar: Private LTE: Making the Enterprise future-ready
Enterprises have an increasing number of choices for wireless network technology, with private LTE starting to emerge as a viable option for enterprise deployments. With new options come tough decisions about network management, maintenance, optimization and troubleshooting.
RCR Wireless News breaks down the various flavors of cellular networks for indoor enterprise environments (from traditional DAS to small cells, private LTE including CBRS and MulteFire, and Wi-Fi) and testing and optimization approaches.
Speakers:
Kelly Hill, Editor, RCR Wireless News
Alex Besen, Founder & CEO, The Besen Group LLC
Eric L'Hereux, CEO, Ambra Solutions
Rob Schwartz, President & Chief Operating Officer, pdvWireless
Joel Lindholm, Vice President, LTE Business, Ruckus Network ;Co-Chair, CBRS Alliance In-Building Working Group
