Editorial Report: Public Safety, Critical Communications: UK/EU
Disasters cross international borders, and in Europe, critical communications need to support the ability of first responders in neighboring countries to work collaboratively.
This report explores the latest trends and developments in how European Union countries and the United Kingdom are meeting the challenges of critical communications, from implementing cross-border networks to the use of IoT and the status of the Broadway Project, an 11-country, pan-European mobile broadband network that is in the works.
To download the report, please complete the form below.