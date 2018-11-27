Qualcomm Webinar: How do we plan for 5G NR network deployments coming in 2019?

As we march towards the first commercial 5G NR launches with smartphones in the first half of 2019, the entire mobile ecosystem is working together to address the challenges and complexities of rolling out the new 5G networks and devices.





To help with this process, we have summarized our learnings so far to answer some difficult but critically important questions, such as what is the optimal massive MIMO configuration for 3.5 GHz macro network? Or, how should we approach my 5G NR mmWave outdoor deployment to most efficiently deliver the widest coverage?





Watch this webinar to get the answers, and also to:

Understand what it takes to deploy 5G NR in non-standalone (NSA option 3) and standalone mode (SA option 2).



Learn about how we are collaborating with global ecosystem to prepare for timely commercial 5G NR launches.



See the results of our comprehensive network simulations that accurately predict 5G NR sub-6 GHz and mmWave coverage







Speakers:

Manish Tripathi, VP of Engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.