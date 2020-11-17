After more than a decade of advanced R&D and ecosystem trials, commercial 5G mmWave service is now available in more than 55 U.S. cities and 160 areas in Japan. Looking forward, we expect 5G mmWave to expand into new geographic regions across the globe, and new device types and tiers will emerge to take full advantage of mmWave’s virtually unlimited capacity.





On the research front, we continue to push the technology boundary of mmWave for 5G by bringing new capabilities and enhancements. For instance, 3GPP Release 16 is introducing integrated access and backhaul, or IAB, that can greatly simplify mmWave network expansion, making new deployments more cost-efficient. Beyond IAB, there is a rich roadmap of other new features that can further improve 5G mmWave system performance and efficiency.





Watch this webinar to:

-See our vision for 5G mmWave and the new opportunities it poises to bring for the broader ecosystem

-Learn about the mmWave capabilities and enhancements coming in Release -16 and beyond

-Get a closer look at Qualcomm’s role in mobilizing and democratizing 5G mmWave to usher in new experiences

-Track the latest update on the global commercial rollout of 5G mmWave networks and devices





Speaker:

Ozge Koymen, Senior Director, Technology, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.