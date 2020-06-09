Qualcomm Webinar: Wi-Fi 6E joins 5G as groundbreaking wireless for a new era of connectivity
The new 6 GHz spectrum opportunity more than doubles the airspace available for Wi-Fi and that is just the beginning. Technology implementation of Wi-Fi 6 in the 6 GHz band (dubbed Wi-Fi 6E) across mobile and networking products are of critical importance to transition this massive spectrum opportunity into extraordinary connected experiences.
In this webinar, you will hear directly from Qualcomm Technologies’ VP & GM of the Mobile and Compute Connectivity business (Dino Bekis) and VP & GM of the Wireless Infrastructure and Networking business (Nick Kucharewski) as they speak to Qualcomm Technologies’ recently announced Wi-Fi 6E portfolio of products.
Speakers will address impactful wireless and product advancements including:
• What Wi-Fi 6E means for the next generation of connected experiences
• Mobile and Networking product feature considerations to maximize the Wi-Fi 6E opportunity
• 6 GHz characteristics driving speed, latency, and capacity evolution
• Significance of parallel wireless evolution across Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and cellular
• Importance of a platform/system-level approach to deliver premium connectivity
Speakers:
Sean Kinney, Editor-in-Chief, RCR Wireless News
Dino Bekis, Vice President and General Manager, Mobile and compute connectivity, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Nick Kucharewski, Vice President and General Manager, Wireless infrastructure networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
