Radisys White Paper: Enabling the O-RAN of the Future Today
Mobile operators are transforming their networks to keep up with the demands of next-generation connectivity and user experience. Next-generation wireless networks must have the flexibility and expandability to support billions of connected devices, new services, and applications that will drive new business efficiencies and economies.
What you will learn:
- The benefits of Open RAN architecture
- Why vendor lock-in is an issue of the past
- How innovations happen more quickly with a unique ecosystem
- How CAPEX and OPEX are realized by moving to this open architecture
