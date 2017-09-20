Editorial Report: Reducing opex through infrastructure: drones,

Change is the only certainty for the fast-moving wireless industry, so mobile network operators want to focus on flexible operating expenses instead of huge capital investments in technologies that could become obsolete. How is the wireless infrastructure industry responding? This report will look at technologies and network architectures that help mobile network operators control costs.





Key focus areas will include:

1. Small cells supported by fiber as the most efficient way to increase capacity in some locations 2. The use of drones to inspect cell towers and cell sites, drones as mobile cell sites, the role of drones in network testing, and the emerging use of robot drones to install wireless infrastructure.

3. Virtualization of network functions in the context of shifting network costs from capital expenses to operating expenses.

With input from nationwide carriers as well as leading vendors, this report will highlight ways that wireless network operators are keeping up with the demand for vast amounts of mobile data at affordable price points by constantly increasing network efficiency.





