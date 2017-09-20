|By registering for this program you agree to be contacted by RCR Wireless News and any sponsors of this program.
Editorial Webinar: Reducing opex through infrastructure:
C-RAN, LTE-A, Drones and more
Change is the only certainty for the fast-moving wireless industry, so mobile network operators want to focus on flexible operating expenses instead of huge capital investments in technologies that could become obsolete. How is the wireless infrastructure industry responding? This webinar will look at technologies and network architectures that help mobile network operators control costs.
Key focus areas will include:
With input from the four nationwide carriers as well as leading vendors, this webinar will highlight ways that wireless network operators are keeping up with the demand for vast amounts of mobile data at affordable price points by constantly increasing network efficiency.
Participants:
Ed Donofrio, Executive Director, Network Support, Verizon Wireless
Martha DeGrasse, Editor, RCR Wireless News
Lee Priest, CEO, ETAK Systems
Kyung Mun, Principal Analyst, Mobile Experts
