5G deployments have only recently started, and releases beyond R15 will continue to tap into the tremendous potential of 5G. However, as a new generation of cellular technology typically appears every 8-10 years, 6G can be expected around 2030. 6G could offer high-fidelity holograms, multi-sensory communications, Tera Hertz (THz) communications, and pervasive artificial intelligence.





In this white paper, we explore the evolution from 5G to 6G from a service, air interface and network perspective, as well as take a crystal ball perspective on what the future with 6G may look like.