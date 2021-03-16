The fifth generation in wireless mobile communications, 5G NR (New Radio), has a new, more efficient over the air format. 5G can operate in both RF and millimeter wave bands, bringing higher data rates, reduced latency, increased reliability, lower energy consumption and greater system capacity that allows more devices to use the network than ever before.





The first deployment of 5G leverages the existing 4G LTE core network, while a full 5G implementation is not expected until 2021. The deployment of 5G presents many changes that carriers have to consider in order to deliver a high-quality of service to their end-users. In this paper, we present the underlying technologies behind these changes, and what specifically needs to change as part of the 5G NR base station.