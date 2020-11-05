Rohde & Schwarz Poster: 5G Site Testing
The emergence of 5G brings new challenges to the task of site testing such as new base station architecture, OTA connectivity requirements, higher frequency bands and the necessity to test parameters such as latency and download speed.

Each new installation needs to be verified to ensure correct network performance and quality of service (QoS). However, with a well-defined test procedure and the correct test tools, a reliable and efficient process can be conducted.

This poster provides a step-by-step guide to the required RF and functional 5G site acceptance tests, groups them into different phases and itemizes the necessary test equipment.
