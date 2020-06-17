Rohde & Schwarz Poster: 5G brings smart factories to a new level
5G brings the possibility of faster and safer operation as well as new capabilities and efficiencies in industrial processes. But it also comes with increased complexity and performance demands for the network.
Accurate and insightful testing at every phase of the mobile network to prepare, deploy and operate smart factories enables faster rollout, efficient use of network resources and awareness of issues before they become critical.
This poster shows the different testing stages and their specifications that bring your smart factory to life.
To download the poster, please complete the form below.