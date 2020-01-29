Automated spectrum clearance in LTE and 5G mobile networks
Interference that can degrade capacity and quality of service is becoming ever more troublesome as operators roll out 5G NR using new bands that previously contained other services. This is particularly important for the rollout of 5G NR because of its demanding use cases and high spectral density. 

Read this application note to
  • Explore the challenges of spectral clearance
  • Discover the process of automatic detection of interference signals
  • Learn how to use a network scanner and drive test software.
To download the white paper, please complete the form below.
Please note: By downloading a white paper, your contact information will be shared with the sponsoring company, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co.KG and the Rohde & Schwarz entity or subsidiary company mentioned in the imprint of www.rohde-schwarz.com, and you may be contacted by them directly via email or phone for marketing or advertising purposes subject to their statement of privacy.