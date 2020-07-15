This paper provides an introduction to antennas, their parameters and different types, as well as antenna characterization and testing. It explains the importance and execution of OTA test setup calibration and covers general concepts for any OTA test setup in-chamber or lab-bench. The paper also covers calibration verification and array antenna calibration methodologies.





