Rohde & Schwarz White Paper: Fundamentals of an RF Design
This paper discusses the RF design fundamentals of an RF communication system, including the transmission medium, wave propagation, free space path loss, the transmit and receive portion, link design and key components with the intent to provide practical knowledge on the process for designing an RF system.
In addition to the RF communication system and RF fundamentals, an overview of the test equipment and what to consider during the design, development, and verification process is provided.
To download the white paper, please complete the form below.