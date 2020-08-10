Interactivity Test - Learn how to simultaneously measure the fundamental performance characteristics of 5G mobile networks
To understand the ability of a 5G network slice to support a particular use case such as Industry 4.0 or Augmented Reality, it is necessary to measure the key performance parameters of throughput, latency and continuity.
Read this white paper to:
- Learn the interactivity test concept and its applications
- Quantify a network's ability to support demanding use cases
- Get real results from field tests
