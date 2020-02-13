Rohde & Schwarz White Paper: Network Performance Score - The single score for network Quality of Experience (QoE)
Many different and fragmented proprietary scores have swept the market over the years and the methods of scoring are not transparent. Therefore, ETSI STQ group have came about and harmonize the process, they then released the technical report TR 103559 which defines best practices for network QoS benchmark testing.
The Network Performance Score (NPS) which is integrated in Rohde & Schwarz’s Smart Platform is an ETSI-ratified methodology that:
- Characterizes the overall network performance in a single, transparent and QoE-centric metric
- Compares the quality of mobile networks within a market and globally for the purposes of benchmarking and optimization campaigns
- Download this white paper to learn how the NPS integrates voice and data KPIs to calculate an overall network score structure and deliver improvement recommendations.
To download the white paper, please complete the form below.