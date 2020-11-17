While R16 and later releases for 5G have immense untapped potential, 6G will take the user experience to a whole new level and would revolutionize many industries. Data rates on the order of terabits per second, latency on the order of few microseconds, and high energy efficiencies for the devices and the network could be hallmarks of 6G.





High-fidelity holographic communications and multisensory communications could become part of our daily lives. While industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, entertainment and transportation would begin to be influenced by 5G, they would be transformed on a larger scale by 6G. The world around us will be significantly shaped by the upcoming enhancements in wireless communications. Be prepared to be amazed.