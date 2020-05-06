Rohde & Schwarz White Paper: Radio fundamentals for cellular networks
Cellular technologies have advanced from first generation (1G) analog technologies to advanced high performance fourth generation (4G) and fifth generation (5G) systems in just four decades.
Despite the increase in complexity of wireless standards and devices, cellular technologies maintain a set of common principles that form the basis behind the design of cellular systems.
In this white paper, we explore these basic principles and examine the underlying technologies that lay the foundation for today and future cellular systems.
To download the white paper, please complete the form below.