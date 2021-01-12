Despite the increase in sophistication of wireless standards and devices over the years, cellular technologies maintain a set of common principles that form the basis behind the design of cellular systems. Certain principles are highly likely to be incorporated into 6G systems, whatever that standard turns out to be in the future.





Certainly, the implementation of these underlying principles will vary from one standard to another and sometimes even within revisions of a given standard.





In this white paper, we review these basic principles, and in some cases provide more explicit details by comparing 3G systems and 4G systems. We also will explore the basic principles and examine the underlying technologies that lay the foundation for today’s and future cellular systems.