With all the talk about 5G these days, it can be hard to decipher what is applicable for IoT applications, when it will be available, and what the transition looks like for platforms currently on 2G, 3G, or 4G technologies. The good news is that for companies in the IoT, true 5G is still on the horizon, making now the perfect time to start planning for its arrival.

Download this white paper to learn: What is 5G for IoT

Three different use-cases driving the 5G revolution

The difference between LTE and NR (New Radio) 5G technologies

Timeline for 5G and how your current wireless strategy fits in

