Buzz in the IoT market regarding Citizens Broadband Radio Services (CBRS) is building. In July 2018, the FCC released a public notice outlining the procedures and deadlines for submitting proposals for commercial deployments of networks on the 3.5 GHz CBRS band.





However, there remains a great deal of confusion in the IoT market regarding CBRS, including what exactly it is, how it works, its benefits and what it means for the IoT market.





Read this white paper and learn more about: