Network operators are battling an increasingly complex and competitive environment where unprecedented growth in data traffic is straining network capacity, while their revenues plateau and margins compress. These factors are driving operators, and the entire supply chain that supports them, to further prioritize efficiency and innovation as they modernize their approach to delivering the infrastructure projects required to protect market share.





Driven by efficiency gains and a desire to cut costs, the entire ecosystem has begun to look for modern tools to help them operate more efficiently. One such offering, SiteTraker, has become the tool of choice for mobile network project and asset management. SiteTraker combines the familiarity and ease-of- use of traditional spreadsheet tracking with the sophisticated reporting and analytics required to manage a large portfolio of complex and dynamic network infrastructure projects.



