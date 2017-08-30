Editorial Webinar: The building blocks of smart cities: IoT policies and technologies for urban sustainability





The world’s fortunes are made in its cities. To a greater extent, its defining challenges – climate change, poverty, inequality – must also be solved in them. And solutions must be found against the tide. More than half the global population now lives in cities; two thirds are expected to do so by 2050. Technology can help. It can transform our cities into more sustainable places to live. But how? Civic resources are stretched already, and will be stretched even further as urban migration gathers pace. Often, authorities are struggling just to maintain services, let alone to renew them. What can / should city leaders do to make their cities 'smart'? How can they ensure their strategies and investments are optimized from the start? What technologies are available, and which should they be backing?



This webinar will define and discuss the relative benefits of current smart city business models, and consider how the public and private sectors must combine to deliver sustainable city services. It will also review the emerging technology products and technologies – from sensors / devices (including lighting, transport, energy, environmental), through networks (cellular and non-cellular / LTE-based and LPWA), management tools (network software), and applications (city ‘verticals’). As well, the webinar will include a practical five-step plan for civic authorities to lay the foundation for a smart city.





Participants:

James Blackman, Contributing Editor, Enterprise IoT Insights

Mike Zeto, General Manager, Executive Director, AT&T Smart Cities

Sean Horan, Sales Director, Sigfox

Eric Woods, Research Director, Navigant Research

Pablo Tomasi, Senior Analyst, Smart Cities & IoT, IHS Markit





