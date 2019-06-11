China's top-down approach to 5G gives the country a strong position in 5G-based value creation both near- and long-term. In 2013, the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Development Reform Commission and the Ministry of Science and Technology established the IMT-2020 5G promotion group that has guided three phases of development: key technologies testing, technology verification and 5G system verification.





Simultaneously, the government has allocated mid-band spectrum for system testing and initial commercial deployment, with a roadmap for divvying up millimeter wave spectrum in place. Chinese technology companies have developed compatible silicon, smartphones, cloud, core, software and radio access network equipment, and carriers have worked in lock-step to prepare for widespread commercialization expected in 2020.