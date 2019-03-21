|By registering for this program you agree to be contacted by RCR Wireless News and any sponsors of this program.
Editorial Report Series: Making Industry Smarter - Supply Chain and Logistics
If the internet of things (IoT), utilising both low-power and high-bandwidth connectivity, establishes an architectural springboard for digital change, then AI provides the industrial elasticity that will make the market bounce.
This report looks at how IoT and AI, combined, will make the demand for goods on the consumer-side the driving force in this chain, rather than the availability of parts and products. This paper presents the idea that, with integration of and intelligence in supply chain functions, it becomes a chain of demand, and not of supply.
To download the report, please complete the form below.
Sponsored by: