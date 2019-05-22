With localised power generation, the flow of electricity and data has to go both ways. New electricity metering infrastructure establishes an integrated system of meter hardware, communications networks, and data management systems to enable this two-way communication between utilities and customers.





This new gadgetry also brings dynamic control to grid management, and promises to drag energy providers into a new digital era. This report considers the trends of decarbonisation and decentralisation, and the connectivity toolbox to support them.