SOLiD Webinar: Exploring New Enterprise In-Building Funding Models
Lack of flexible funding models is one of the significant barriers to broader adoption of in-building DAS. In this webinar you’ll get perspective from a leading market analyst who has a broad perspective of in-building challenges, accompanied by a panel composed of a leading infrastructure provider and a leading design firm /system integrator who will explore real life installations to provide insight into creative funding models.
Speakers:
Kyung Mun, Analyst, Mobile Experts
Tim Moynihan, SVP, Marketing, SOLiD
Mark Knapp, Co-Founder & VP of Sales, Notora