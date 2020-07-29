Southco White Paper: Securing Telecom Enclosures with Electronic Access Control
With the introduction of 5G, networking equipment, storage and computing hardware, other valuable infrastructure will now be located closer to the end user, increasing the need for advanced, physical security.
Safeguard small cell enclosures from physical threats and deliver better, stronger and more reliable networks with Electronic Access Solutions (EAS). Read this article to find out how electronic locks and access control systems can be used to secure 5G enclosures in remote locations to:
- Simplify service and maintenance access
- Prevent the risk of theft and vandalism
- Save costs associated with equipment downtime
- Improve aesthetics and industrial design
