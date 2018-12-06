The vision of extreme telecom automation powered by cloud-native virtualized networks is still alive, but the industry has realized it’s going to take much longer than expected. At the same time, providers need to rapidly launch next generation services such as SD-WAN and 5G and find a way to dramatically reduce operational costs in their legacy networks. Automation is the only way to achieve all these goals, but providers need a pragmatic approach that allows them to get started with automation today.





During this webinar, Analysys Mason’s Anil Rao will explain how Automated Assurance systems are transforming to support service provider automation needs for today’s legacy networks and new SD-WAN and 5G deployments. He’ll be joined by Spirent’s Ross Cassan who will present several real-world case studies of automation deployments in physical and early-stage virtual networks including automation of SD-WAN services and services spanning multiple providers. Ross will also explain how the pragmatic approach outlined in these case studies applies to 5G and lays a foundation for more extensive automation in future cloud-native networks.





Key topics covered:

Hype vs. reality for network virtualization and automation

The transformation of service assurance to enable network automation

Pragmatic approaches to enable automation of today’s networks

Real-world automation case studies for service activation, quality monitoring, fault isolation and change management

Automating SD-WAN and 5G networks and services spanning multiple providers





Who Should Attend:

Executives, managers and architects in Communications Service Providers (operations, engineering/quality and technology groups) and large, multi-national Enterprises





Speakers:

Kelly Hill, Editor, RCR Wireless News

Anil Rao, Principal Analyst, Analysys Mason

Ross Cassan, Sr. Product Marketing Director, Spirent