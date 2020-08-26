Standalone 5G represents a new era of data capacity, localized compute and bespoke services. But building a completely new network while maintaining focus on existing operations is a challenging and potentially risky process.





As operators scale out 5G coverage in 2020, what's the technological and economic roadmap for moving from non-standalone to standalone 5G?





Speakers:

Sean Kinney, Editor-in-Chief, RCR Wireless News

Peter Linder, Head of 5G Marketing, Ericsson North America

Dheeraj Remella, Chief Product Officer, VoltDB