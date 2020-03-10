According to GSMA, North America is winning the worldwide 5G race. However, China last year, debuted what was considered by some to be the largest 5G network rollout in the world.





Different regulations, spectrum availability and customer demands mean that no two 5G rollouts are alike. So, what is influencing the infrastructure and topology of 5G networks around the world? Where does 5G really stand globally?





Speakers:

Catherine Sbeglia, Editorial, RCR Wireless News

Kashif Hussain, Director of Marketing, VIAVI Solutions

Terry Young, Director, 5G Marketing, A10 networks

Adam Smith, Director of Product Marketing, LitePoint