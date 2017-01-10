White Paper

Passive DAS is an Affordable Alternative to Many DAS Installations





Active DAS covers very large areas, but this is often at high cost and installation complexity. Because of the combined cost and lengthy installation times, many organizations decide not to proceed with their active DAS installations. Of the lost jobs, eight out of ten active that are lost due to these factors could have been saved through the use of a safe, carrier approved alternative: a Passive DAS system. The price of a cellular signal booster, also called a passive DAS system, is a fraction of the cost compared to active DAS.







