SUSE White Paper: The Benefits of Supported Linux for IoT
There is growing emphasis around the importance of building IoT systems that offer reliable connectivity, enterprise-grade security, and extended device lifecycle management. Investing in the right technology partners can help overcome many of the challenges developers and companies face when bringing IoT products and services to market, and SUSE Embedded Solutions are a key building block for developing transformative end-to-end IoT solutions and IoT gateways.
Learn how a partner in supported Linux can help your organization:
With embedded Linux solutions from SUSE, developers can focus on creating innovative products for IoT 2.0 and Industrial IoT that are secure and add identifiable business value while allowing greater control of IoT systems and devices.